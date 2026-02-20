Madelyn Cline is getting fans talking after a subtle move on social media sparked new rumors about her ex, Chase Stokes, and his latest breakup with Kelsea Ballerini.

The buzz began when eagle-eyed followers noticed that Cline, 28, "liked" a February 10 Instagram post from Music Mayhem magazine.

The post highlighted Ballerini's reaction to fellow country singer Ashley Cooke's unreleased breakup song, "X's."

The track includes pointed lyrics about cheating, with lines like, "Whiskey nights, wandering eyes make messes / Hiding phones, 'idks' make questions."

According to Yahoo, Cooke teased the song on February 9, singing, "Don't deny, I know you did it / It doesn't matter how you spin it / Want me back after that? Forget it." Ballerini responded in the comments with a simple but telling, "mmmhhhmmm," prompting Cooke to reply, "You get it."

Soon after, Cline's "like" on a post recapping the exchange set social media ablaze. "Maddie's like is frying me," one user wrote.

Another added, "Madelyn Cline liking this is all the tea we needed!!" A third fan questioned whether Stokes may have been "playing both these ladies."

Madelyn Cline and Kelsea Ballerini Smile Together

The online reaction comes just days after Cline and Ballerini were seen smiling together in a February 2 selfie, suggesting there may be no tension between them.

Stokes, 33, dated Cline from June 2020 to October 2021. The former couple starred together on Netflix's Outer Banks and have continued working side by side since their split, US Magazine reported.

Cline previously admitted that ending a public relationship was "really, really hard," explaining on the Therapuss podcast that fans were deeply invested in their romance. "But also, like any breakup, you grow out of it," she said.

Meanwhile, Stokes and Ballerini's relationship has been far more on-and-off. The pair began dating in January 2023 and split multiple times over the past year.

Sources confirmed on February 6 that the couple had broken up again. A source said Ballerini is officially "done," while Stokes "still isn't ready to give up."

Another insider claimed the relationship had turned "rocky and toxic," adding, "Ever since they split the first few times, the dynamic totally shifted and it was never the same."