Fans are speaking out after Megyn Kelly revisited a childhood story from Savannah Guthrie's book while Savannah's mother, Nancy Guthrie, remains missing.

In a February 17 Instagram clip from "The Megyn Kelly Show," Kelly discussed an excerpt from Savannah's 2024 book, Mostly What God Does.

In the audio, Savannah described a summer "kidnapping game" she played as a child with her older cousin, Teri.

Kelly explained that the book recounts how Teri would surprise Savannah and her sister Annie early in the morning and drive them from Tucson toward Phoenix as part of a planned family prank.

According to US Magazine, in the excerpt, Savannah recalled calling her mother from a pay phone during the drive. "Mom, cousin Teri kidnapped us to take us to her house," she said.

She explained that her mother would pretend to be shocked and promise to come get them in a few days. The story was meant to share a playful childhood memory.

But with Nancy missing since February 1, some viewers felt the timing of Kelly's comments was off. In the post's comment section, users urged Kelly to stop discussing the excerpt.

One person wrote, "Please do better," while another said people were "making something out of nothing," calling it an innocent family joke. A third added that it was "totally innocent" and likely planned between adults.

Megyn Kelly Criticized for Saying 'Probably Not a Kidnapper'

Kelly also drew criticism for remarks she made on her show about the investigation.

After the FBI released images of a masked person outside Nancy's Arizona home, Kelly said, "Let's face it. There's probably not a kidnapper. This is probably a murderer." She added, "I'm sorry that's what I think."

Those comments sparked backlash. Several followers accused Kelly of being "too harsh" and showing "zero compassion," Parade reported.

One commenter wrote, "Even if you think this... you don't KNOW!" Another asked why she would "dash the family's hopes."

Meanwhile, authorities continue to investigate. Chris Nanos of the Pima County Sheriff's Department said the masked individual appeared to be wearing a ring under black gloves and possibly a unique gun holster.

He confirmed the Guthrie family has been cleared as suspects, telling media outlets to "knock it off" because the family members "are victims."

Savannah has remained absent from "Today" as the search continues. On social media, she and her siblings have shared updates and pleaded for help.

"We believe she is still out there," Savannah wrote, asking anyone with information to contact authorities.