Apple Martin, 21, the daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, has publicly dismissed claims that she was expelled from school for bullying.

The Vanderbilt University student called the rumors "completely untrue" in a message shared on her Instagram Stories on Monday.

"Hi! I didn't wanna respond but this narrative is completely false and has gotten so out of hand," Martin wrote.

"I have never been expelled from any school, especially not for bullying anyone. I completely understand ppl not liking me and that is okay! The internet is a place where ppl can share their opinions. But this rumor is completely untrue, I am not that type of person and anyone who is close to me knows that."

The controversy stems from viral clips of Martin at the Le Bal des Debutantes in Paris in December 2024.

In one video, she appeared to try to join a fellow debutante's photo shoot uninvited, while another clip showed her rolling her eyes at her date, Count Leo Henckel von Donnersmarck, Page Six reported.

Despite the internet backlash, those who were present at the event defended her.

Aliénor Loppin de Montmort, the young woman in the original video, said that Apple "genuinely [is] the nicest girl ever! She really doesn't deserve an ounce of what she's getting."

A source close to Paltrow also told Daily Mail that Apple is "more playful and fun and she's really a total girls' girl," insisting that she "would never mean to take the spotlight from anyone... to characterize her as a mean girl is very untrue."

Martin also addressed the accusations playfully in a TikTok video with friends, demonstrating her sense of humor about the viral clips.

"We are two of the funniest girls and I know us, like offline," one friend mouthed in the video, emphasizing their kind and caring nature.

Earlier this year, Apple shared updates on her post-college plans. Instead of pursuing law school, she revealed in a Vogue interview that she intends to follow in her mother's footsteps and pursue acting.

She clarified that music is not a path she wants to follow, despite her father's career with Coldplay.

"I don't wanna be a singer. I like musical theater, but getting onstage by yourself to sing is so terrifying," she said. "I love dancing and I love acting. My dream is to act."

The Vanderbilt senior is set to graduate in May with a degree in law, history, and society. Martin has also spoken openly about minor cosmetic enhancements, including lip filler she received at 18, saying she prefers to keep her look natural.