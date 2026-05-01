Teddi Mellencamp is opening up in a very personal way as she continues her cancer recovery, sharing both her brain surgery scars and a candid request for hair advice from fans.

On Thursday, April 30, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum posted an Instagram photo showing the back of her head, revealing visible scars from her brain surgery.

In the same post, she shared a video where she spoke honestly about her hair growing back and how difficult it has been to manage during recovery.

"Now what? The hair is too long for the wigs," Mellencamp said while running her fingers through her hair, US Magazine reported.

"And I'm sick of the wigs, but like what are we supposed to do here? I can't. Someone send tips."

In her caption, Mellencamp added a lighter tone, joking that her short hair now looks like her 11-year-old son Cruz's hairstyle.

She shares Cruz, as well as daughters Slate and Dove, with her estranged husband Edwin Arroyave.

"It's not lost on me how much my hair has grown since the brain surgeries," she wrote.

"However, I currently have the same hairstyle as Cruz and I don't have nearly enough 'rizz' for that. So what exactly is the answer to hair at this stage? Any help is appreciated."

Teddi Mellencamp Shows Brain Surgery Scars, Asks Fans for Hair Advice amid Cancer Treatment https://t.co/r19xF52jlu — People (@people) April 30, 2026

Teddi Mellencamp Continues Cancer Recovery

The update comes as Mellencamp continues to recover from major medical treatment after being diagnosed with melanoma in 2022, which later spread to her lungs and brain.

She has undergone surgery to remove tumors and later revealed that additional tumors were found, requiring further treatment.

Doctors initially discovered multiple brain tumors after she reported severe headaches that led to hospitalization.

Some tumors were removed surgically, while others were treated with radiation. According to PageSix, although she later shared that her cancer was "gone," she is still not officially considered in remission.

Her latest post also reflects the emotional side of her journey. Earlier this year, Mellencamp said she has been attending therapy while coping with both her health struggles and personal changes in her life.

She has spoken about the emotional impact of surgery recovery, time away from her children, and adjusting to a new normal.