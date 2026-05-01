A Utah judge has ruled that both Taylor Frankie Paul and her ex-partner, Dakota Mortensen, were involved in violence against each other during their relationship, marking a major development in their custody battle over their 2-year-old son, Ever.

The decision came during a livestreamed hearing on April 30, where District Commissioner Russell Minas said the former couple showed "violence both ways."

He also ordered mutual protective orders, requiring Paul and Mortensen to remain at least 100 feet apart and to avoid contact.

"You have to figure out how to function as co-parents. This is dysfunctional," Minas said in court.

According to People, he added that the pair cannot be in the same place for long periods because "it turns violent."

The judge stressed the importance of their behavior around their child. "You're modeling right now how you deal with conflict to a 2-year-old," he said, warning that their actions could affect Ever as he grows up. He also said, "You're linked together for the remainder of your lives. This is your legacy."

Despite the restrictions, both parents will still be allowed to attend court hearings and mediation sessions.

Judge blasts ‘toxic’ Taylor Frankie Paul, ex Dakota Mortensen in explosive protective order ruling https://t.co/ClBQ6NSguL pic.twitter.com/VgwcFCitdP — Page Six (@PageSix) May 1, 2026

Read more: Taylor Frankie Paul Not Facing Charges After Multiple Domestic Violence Investigations

Court Limits Parenting Time for Taylor Frankie Paul

The judge also set supervised parenting time for Paul, allowing up to eight hours with Ever, but only after approval from the child's guardian ad litem and under strict supervision.

The case follows months of legal conflict and police investigations involving both parents.

Earlier court records showed that custody arrangements had already limited Paul's time with her son under supervised visits before this ruling.

During the hearing, emotional claims were also raised by both sides' attorneys.

Paul's lawyer said she had experienced two miscarriages before recent allegations surfaced, while Mortensen's legal team argued he delayed reporting concerns due to fear of escalation.

Paul's attorney, Eric M. Swinyard, said she "owned her faults" and was cooperating with the court, adding that she hopes to move forward for the sake of her child, DailyMail reported.

The judge's decision comes as the pair prepares for another custody hearing on June 1, where further parenting time recommendations will be discussed.