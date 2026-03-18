Dylan Dreyer has officially filed for divorce from her husband, Brian Fichera, months after the couple publicly announced their separation. Court documents filed on March 10 confirm the split, bringing a formal step to the end of their 13-year marriage.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, first revealed they had gone their separate ways in July 2025.

According to a source, Dreyer has since relocated with their three sons—Calvin, 9, Oliver, 6, and Russell, 4—to Long Island.

The move appears to be a positive change for the family. According to US Magazine, the insider shared that the children "are thriving in their new town, and the kids are happy," adding that they now follow a steady routine.

Despite the breakup, Dreyer and Fichera continue to work closely as parents. The source noted that the two "do a lot together" for their children, making co-parenting a top priority.

Dreyer is also said to be enjoying a balance between her career and home life, staying involved in her children's daily routines while continuing her work on Today.

💔 "Today" cohost Dylan Dreyer files for divorce from Brian Fichera. https://t.co/CK7QEJYGjA pic.twitter.com/mYShlG0gGl — TMZ (@TMZ) March 18, 2026

Dylan Dreyer Opens Up About Painful Separation

Still, the transition has not been easy. The separation was described as "painful," with Dreyer initially struggling to adjust to starting over after so many years of marriage. Over time, however, she has shifted her focus toward her children and building a new normal.

Following their split announcement last year, Dreyer spoke openly about the decision.

"There was something we couldn't fix, so now we have reframed our relationship," she explained during a television appearance, PageSix reported. She added that they have chosen to move forward without holding onto past issues.

When she first shared the news publicly, Dreyer emphasized respect and teamwork between them.

"We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends," she said at the time. "Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another."