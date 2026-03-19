A new police bodycam video shows more of the messy divorce between retired NBA star Dwight Howard and his estranged wife, Amber. She made new accusations against him while they were still going through the divorce.

According to TMZ Sports, the footage captured Amber speaking with responding officers after an argument at their home, claiming that Howard locked her out of the residence — an incident she said was not an isolated occurrence.

Amber directly described what she alleged happened. "He locked me out of the house," she told the officer.

In the video, Amber also described her concerns about her financial situation following the breakdown of their marriage. "I don't yet," she said when asked if she had money saved up.

The couple's split has played out publicly since earlier this month, when Amber took to social media with explosive accusations against Howard. She alleged substance abuse issues and claimed intervention by Child Protective Services concerning one of their children.

READ MORE: Dwight Howard Divorces Amy Luciani After Short-Lived Marriage, Cites No Hope of Reconciliation

HotNewHipHop reported that in a lengthy statement, she said police had been called to intervene multiple times during their brief marriage.

"I have personally had to call the police on him 3 times in a barely 14‑month marriage," she wrote. "Everyone around me told me, 'You made a commitment through sickness and health.' And hat played with my mind after I filed for divorce at 6 months. I came back because, honestly, I tried to listen to the married people around me who said it was too soon to walk away. But now look what I've gotten myself into."

Shortly after those allegations became public, Howard filed for divorce, citing that the marriage was "irretrievably broken." He took to social media to address the drug accusations with a blunt denial.

"Never done coke in my life," he wrote on Snapchat. "Yall will believe everything yall see on the internet lol."

In the bodycam encounter, Amber also claimed that she and Howard were set to star together in a television project that would have paid each $1 million, but that Howard canceled the deal in an email without consulting her, leaving her with significant financial losses.

"They called the whole thing off," she said, referring to the planned appearance.

The divorce and its accompanying accusations remain ongoing, with both sides having publicly refuted certain claims.

READ MORE: Amber Heard Responds To Blake Lively's Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni: 'Horrifying'