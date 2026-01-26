Amber Heard has gotten candid about the lasting impact of her defamation trial with Johnny Depp, revealing the difficulties of going back to public life.

As per Variety, Heard explained in a confessional for the Sundance documentary "Silenced," how she struggled to speak publicly. "This is not about me. I have lost my ability to speak. I am not here to tell my story," she said. She elaborated: "In fact, I don't want to use my voice anymore. That's the problem."

The actress, 39, recently welcomed twins Agnes and Ocean. She has an older daughter, Oonagh, and lives in Madrid. Re-emerging slowly into public life - including a recent theatre debut -

Looking to the bigger picture of women speaking out, Heard said the documentary really brings into light the systemic challenges they face. "When I first met [international human rights lawyer] Jennifer Robinson, I immediately got the sense that she got the bigger picture. What has happened to me is an amplified version of what a lot of women live through," Heard explained.

Heard also addressed the legal settlements following her trial. "After a great deal of deliberation, I have made a very difficult decision to settle the defamation case brought against me by my ex-husband in Virginia," she said, noting that the $1 million she paid in damages was donated to charity.

She emphasized that the settlement did not limit her freedom of expression. "I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward," Heard stated.

The documentary, directed by Selina Miles, features stories from other women, including Colombian journalist Catalina Ruiz-Navarro and activist Brittany Higgins, illustrating a global pattern of discrediting women who speak out.

Heard's comments underscore her desire to reclaim agency over her narrative after enduring intense public scrutiny. She explained that stepping back from the spotlight has allowed her to focus on her children and personal well-being.

RadarOnline notes that Heard's reflections provide insight into the personal toll of high-profile legal battles and highlight her cautious approach to rebuilding her public life while maintaining her voice on her own terms.