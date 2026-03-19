Dakota Mortensen has broken his silence after an alleged altercation with Taylor Frankie Paul led to a production shutdown of the Hulu series "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives."

The situation has drawn attention as a domestic assault investigation remains ongoing, with claims made on both sides. A representative for Mortensen said his main focus is their young son, Ever.

"His number one priority here is protecting [their son], Ever," the rep shared, adding that Mortensen chose not to speak out earlier in hopes of maintaining a peaceful co-parenting relationship.

"He has always wanted a decent relationship with Taylor... he wants to coparent well."

According to US Magazine, the spokesperson also denied that Mortensen played any role in making the situation public.

"He was just hoping that if he says nothing, as he usually does, it would go away," the statement said. However, due to the seriousness of the situation, Mortensen now feels he can no longer remain silent.

Authorities in Utah confirmed there is an open investigation into the alleged domestic dispute. Police stated that "allegations have been made in both directions" and that contact was made with both parties in late February. No further details have been released as the case is still under review.

Taylor Frankie Paul’s ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen is finally speaking out after their most recent alleged domestic violence incident was exposed. 📸: Instagram, Disney pic.twitter.com/UQXylONOzy — Page Six (@PageSix) March 18, 2026

Taylor Frankie Paul Calls Situation a 'Heavy Time'

The controversy has already affected production of the reality show, with filming for its latest season reportedly paused. Sources say cast members are hesitant to continue amid the ongoing issues, describing the environment as tense and overwhelming.

Paul also addressed the situation briefly, calling it "a heavy time" and expressing disappointment that it coincided with a major moment in her career, People reported.

"It's supposed to be a really exciting time," she said, referring to her upcoming appearance as the lead on "The Bachelorette."

She added that there is currently no direct contact between her and Mortensen, with communication handled through a third party.

The pair's relationship has been rocky for years and has been a central storyline on the show. In 2023, Paul was arrested following an earlier altercation involving Mortensen.

She later pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, while other charges were dismissed.