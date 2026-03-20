Reality TV drama surrounding Taylor Frankie Paul and her ex-partner, Dakota Mortensen, is drawing new attention after her season of The Bachelorette was abruptly canceled, just days before its planned premiere.

The network pulled the show following the release of a disturbing 2023 video that appeared to show Paul throwing chairs at Mortensen while her young daughter cried nearby.

According to People, the footage added to an already tense situation involving an ongoing domestic assault investigation, with authorities confirming that "allegations have been made in both directions."

However, claims from Paul's co-stars suggest the issues may have started long before the video surfaced.

In a resurfaced May 2025 interview on The Viall Files, cast members Mayci Neeley and Layla Taylor accused Mortensen of repeatedly undermining Paul's career opportunities.

When asked directly if Mortensen was to blame for Paul missing a major appearance, both women answered, "One thousand percent."

Dakota Mortensen accused of constantly sabotaging Taylor Frankie Paul’s life https://t.co/U37OhlykSf pic.twitter.com/nMiuOna9PH — Page Six (@PageSix) March 20, 2026

Read more: Dakota Mortensen Breaks Silence After Alleged Taylor Frankie Paul Incident Halts Filming

Mortensen Denies Claims After Paul Alleges Abuse

Neeley claimed Mortensen often started arguments right before important events, leaving Paul too upset to participate.

"He sabotages all the exciting things," she said, adding that his actions happened multiple times in 2024 ahead of press commitments, PageSix reported.

She further described his behavior as competitive and harmful, saying, "I think he's so insecure that he has to bring her down to his level."

Neeley also called him "a wolf in sheep's clothing," suggesting his on-camera personality differed from how he acted privately.

Paul has also spoken out following the show's cancellation. Through a spokesperson, she alleged she had endured "extensive mental and physical abuse" and was now taking steps to protect herself and her children. The former couple shares a young son, Ever.

Mortensen has strongly denied the accusations. In a statement, he called the situation "deeply upsetting" and said he "categorically" rejects claims about his behavior.

He added that his focus remains on their child's safety and expressed hope that Paul would do the same.