Catherine Harding, ex-partner of actor Jude Law, and her husband, footballer Jorginho, publicly criticized singer Chappell Roan after their 11-year-old daughter was reportedly confronted by the star's security during a hotel stay in São Paulo.

Per Mirror, the encounter which left the child in tears, occurred while Harding and her daughter were staying at the same hotel as Roan during Lollapalooza 2026.

Harding took to Instagram to share a photo of her daughter with singer Lewis Capaldi, adding a pointed caption: "thanks for your kindness."

Jorginho explained the situation from his perspective, noting that their daughter had only briefly looked at Roan while passing her table. "My daughter, like any child, recognized her, got excited, and just wanted to make sure it was really her. She simply walked past the singer's table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum. She didn't say anything, didn't ask for anything," he wrote as reported by People.

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He described the security response as aggressive, "A large security guard came over to their table while they were still having breakfast and began speaking in an extremely aggressive manner to both my wife and my daughter, saying that she shouldn't allow my daughter to 'disrespect' or 'harass' other people." Jorginho added that the guard allegedly threatened to file a hotel complaint while the girl sat crying.

Jorginho accused Roan of disregarding the young fan's feelings, concluding, "My daughter was extremely shaken and cried a lot. @chappellroan WITHOUT YOUR FANS, YOU WOULD BE NOTHING."

Following the incident, Harding announced her daughter would skip Roan's concert. "Our daughter decided she didn't want to go to the show tonight after how we were treated," she said, instead sharing videos of the child enjoying a performance by Sabrina Carpenter the day before.

Roan addressed the situation on Instagram Story, saying she "did not ask the security guard" to confront them. "I am sorry to the mother and child that someone was assuming something. If you felt uncomfortable that makes me really sad. You did not deserve that," the singer stated.

The incident highlights ongoing challenges surrounding Roan's interactions with fans, prompting widespread social media discussion about celebrity behavior and fan respect.

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