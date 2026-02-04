Authorities and court records obtained by the outlet say that Marius Borg Hoiby, the oldest son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been arrested in Oslo for allegedly threatening a woman with a knife and breaking a restraining order. His arrest comes just before a highly publicized rape trial that has gotten a lot of attention.

Per RadarOnline, a spokesperson for the court said that Hoiby, 29, will stay in jail for four weeks because there is a "significant risk he would reoffend."

Hoiby is facing 38 charges, including four counts of rape, sexual assault, bodily harm, and serious drug offenses. A prosecutor said,"He will neither be treated more leniently nor more severely because of his family."

On Tuesday, February 3, Hoiby went to court and pleaded not guilty to the rape charges. When asked to enter his plea, he mumbled a negative response. He has confessed to some lesser crimes, such as bringing 3.5 kilograms of cannabis into the country in 2020, which adds time to his sentence.

Police say that recent events involve an ex-girlfriend and are similar to violent behavior that Hoiby showed in 2024, when he allegedly broke a chandelier and stabbed a wall with a knife during an attack at her Frogner apartment. Authorities said that Hoiby had done things while drunk and high on cocaine in the past.

Trond Noren Isaksen, a historian and royal commentator, talked about the bigger effects on the monarchy. He said, "The accumulation of scandals has obviously damaged the royal family's standing, though support for the monarchy remains around 70 per cent."

Jonas Gahr Store, Norway's Prime Minister, stressed that the Crown Princess's past ties to financier Jeffrey Epstein do not mean she did anything wrong in this case. Crown Princess Mette-Marit publicly apologized for her past contact with Epstein, saying it was "just embarrassing" and that she was "deeply sorry" for her decision.

The Norwegian royal family has tried to stay out of Hoiby's legal problems. Crown Prince Haakon and Mette-Marit, as well as King Harald V and Queen Sonja, will not be at the trial. Last year, Hoiby, who is not a formal member of the royal household, lost his diplomatic passport.

The legal process is set to last until March 19, and if Hoiby is found guilty of the more serious charges, he could spend up to 16 years in prison.

