Dwayne Johnson is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at what it took to bring Maui to life in Disney's live-action remake of Moana.

The actor shared that transforming into the beloved demigod required heavy prosthetics, a large wig, and a bulky bodysuit, totaling an extra 40 pounds.

"The challenge I didn't anticipate was the prosthetics and the hair and then the body," Johnson told Entertainment Weekly.

"That is an additional 40 pounds on you." He added that performing while carrying the extra weight forced him to adjust how he worked his emotions on camera, Deadline reported.

"There's a freedom when you perform, whether it's as an actor or singing. So that was an adjustment on how to actually work my emotions through the 40 pounds of prosthetics and hair and body that I had on me."

Dwayne Johnson as Maui in the live-action ‘Moana.’ Out July 10th.



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Dwayne Johnson Shares Grueling Experience

Director Thomas Kail explained the reasoning behind Maui's intricate wig, which weighed seven pounds when dry and even more when wet.

"We knew that it had to be something that could have real lift to it," he said. "Because you're doing this on the water, 'what does it look like wet?' is a real conversation when you're making Moana."

According to Yahoo, Johnson described the physical toll of wearing the prosthetics and wig, noting that between takes, multiple crew members fanned him and adjusted his costume.

"Forty, 50 pounds is a lot to put on. Then it's a lot to maintain for months... it was grueling because of the suit and how hot it was," he said.

Johnson also emphasized the importance of representing Polynesian culture accurately.

"You realize that you're representing cultures and people who came before you who were voyagers, they were warriors, they were slaves," he said.

"There's still this pride and joy and this idea of community and culture and sharing, as opposed to gatekeeping. We all share in this. We all share it together. So you feel that responsibility, and it does hit differently."