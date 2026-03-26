Former First Lady Melania Trump faced significant criticism following her brief appearance at the first Fostering the Future Together summit at the U.S. Capitol. Department of State on March 24.

As reported by AP News, Melania Trump welcomed representatives from 45 nations, including Ukraine and Israel, as well as tech innovators and their spouses. She opened her remarks saying, "Our coalition's mission is to empower children by providing greater access to technology and education. This is a historic moment in time," reading from her prepared speech.

Melania delivers opening remarks at the Children’s Tech Development Summit.



I commend anyone who could sit through 5 seconds of her speaking, let alone 5 minutes. Pure torture.pic.twitter.com/jrOhx9SYuI — 💕 Brittany Belle 💕 (@BrittanyinTexas) March 24, 2026

Regarding the summit's objectives, she added, "Each of you has a vital role to play in shaping the TechEd opportunities for the next generation," encouraging attendees to "turn vision into action" through research and collaboration.

Observers quickly noted several mispronunciations during her speech, including words like "capability" and "prejudices," prompting some social media users to criticize her delivery.

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One wrote, "It's just laughable... she's been in the US for 30 years and can barely speak English," while another said, "Melania choosing (& it IS a choice) to keep her often barely intelligible accent suggests that, rather than respecting the role of flotus, she prefers to market her 'brand'...after all, she is a profiteering Trump."

As per Atlanta Black Star, her total time on stage reportedly lasted only seven minutes, igniting backlash over the brevity of her appearance. Critics flooded social media with remarks, including, "Seriously? Is this real?" and "It tells us EVERYTHING we need to know about Melania Trump that she only had 7 MINUTES to devote to her faux 'Be Best' publicity stunt."

Some comments highlighted a perceived lack of subject-matter expertise. One user wrote, "They should have call Dr. Jill Biden to do this presentation! Melania knows nothing about this subject." Another added a political critique, saying, "The department of education is being disbanded thanks to her husband!"

Despite the criticism, the summit's agenda emphasized innovative learning programs, education policy advocacy, and partnerships between public and private sectors. Melania Trump framed her message around the continuation of her Be Best initiative, which focuses on children's well-being and digital literacy.

The Fostering the Future Together summit occurred amid heightened global tensions, nearly a month into the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran and just weeks after former President Donald Trump convened the "Board of Peace" meeting focused on Gaza.

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