A South African film distributor has withdrawn the Melania Trump documentary from theatrical release in the country just before its global debut on Friday, citing unspecified "recent developments."

Filmfinity, the local distributor, announced on Wednesday that it would not proceed with showing "Melania" in South African cinemas. Thobashan Govindarajulu, the distributor's head of sales and marketing, told the New York Times that the decision was made independently without outside pressure. He did not specify the reasons behind the withdrawal, though he mentioned it was based on current circumstances in the territory.

The timing of the pullback appears connected to deteriorating relations between the United States and South Africa. President Trump has made controversial claims about a supposed "white genocide" targeting South Africa's white minority, allegations that South African officials have firmly rejected as baseless, according to Variety.

Last May, Trump raised these unfounded claims during a tense meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House.

Since assuming office in his second term, Trump has also imposed tariffs on South Africa and excluded the country from the G20 summit scheduled for Miami. South African citizens have expressed frustration over what they view as Trump's false statements about their nation and the economic impact of his trade policies.

The documentary, which tracks Melania Trump's activities during the 20 days leading to Trump's January 20 inauguration, was produced by filmmaker Brett Ratner. Ratner is attempting a comeback after facing sexual misconduct allegations during the #MeToo movement, which he denies, the New York Times reported.

Amazon MGM Studios invested $40 million to acquire worldwide distribution rights to the documentary, plus an accompanying series. The company allocated approximately $35 million for global marketing efforts, making it one of the most expensive promotional campaigns for a documentary.

Mark Sardi, CEO of Ster-Kinekor, a major South African cinema chain, stated that the film had met all local content requirements before the distributor's sudden withdrawal decision.

The film is scheduled to premiere at the Kennedy Center on Thursday evening, with President and Melania Trump expected to attend. The documentary is set for wider theatrical release on Friday, as per the Los Angeles Times.