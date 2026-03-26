Jessi Draper has made serious claims against her estranged husband Jordan Ngatikaura, alleging he hired escorts and attended what she described as "orgy" parties during their marriage, as their divorce unfolds publicly.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast on March 25, Draper said she felt "blindsided" when Ngatikaura filed for divorce on March 19. She claimed they had agreed to inform their children together before taking legal steps, but she instead learned of the filing through media outreach.

"My heart sunk," Draper said, adding that the situation was especially difficult because of their children.

According to People, Ngatikaura, who shares two children with Draper and has a daughter from a previous relationship, said in an earlier statement that the decision "comes with a heavy heart" and emphasized that his priority remains his family.

During the interview, Draper pushed back on claims in the divorce filing that pointed to her past emotional involvement with Marciano Brunette as the cause of the split. She said that the issue had already been addressed and resolved.

The Jessi Draper tea on #CallHerDaddy is INSANE.



She alleges her estranged husband Jordan had escorts (before her emotional affair with Marciano), participated in orgies, hacked her DMs, and still accused her of cheating. She says he rushed to file for divorce and leak it to TMZ… pic.twitter.com/qfBrq9xtTm — BRAVOOOMG (@bravooomg) March 25, 2026

Jessi Draper Claims She Has Proof of Escort Messages

Instead, Draper alleged she had evidence suggesting Ngatikaura attempted to meet with escorts.

"I do have proof and screenshots," she said, claiming an escort service contacted her with messages linked to his phone number, ENews reported.

She further alleged that he booked a hotel room, though she said he denied the claims when confronted.

"He said, 'We're in Hollywood now... It's probably AI,'" Draper recalled, insisting the information she received was real.

Draper also addressed rumors about her husband attending paid parties. "I have to believe they are orgies, like sex parties," she said. "I don't know what other kind of parties you would pay for."

She noted she never directly asked him about the alleged gatherings and said she has no knowledge of whether others connected to their reality show were involved.

The couple's relationship has been under public scrutiny, especially following Draper's admission of an emotional affair, which she says Ngatikaura is now using as the reason for their split.

"That's what he put as the reason," she said, expressing surprise that the past issue resurfaced in legal documents.

Court records confirm Ngatikaura filed for divorce on March 19. A restraining order was also filed the following day, which Draper opposed.

Before their separation, both had spoken about working through issues in therapy. Ngatikaura previously said, "I take full accountability for the pain I caused Jessi during our marriage."