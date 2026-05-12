Kim Kardashian has secured another legal win in a lawsuit filed by a New York man who accused her of wrongly posting his photo on Instagram during a criminal justice campaign.

According to court documents, a judge awarded Kardashian nearly $167,000 in legal fees after dismissing the case brought by Ivan Cantu. The reality star and businesswoman had originally requested about $186,000 to cover attorney costs connected to the lawsuit.

The ruling comes months after the court first sided with Kardashian in November 2025, throwing out Cantu's claims. After that dismissal, Kardashian's legal team asked the court to require Cantu to pay her legal expenses.

Cantu argued against the request, saying the payment would financially ruin him. According to US Magazine, he also claimed Kardashian, whose net worth is estimated at more than $1 billion, did not need the money. Still, the judge ruled in Kardashian's favor for a second time.

Kim Kardashian awarded $167K by court from man who sued her even though he said it would ruin him https://t.co/qzthWXoEfl — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 12, 2026

Kardashian Defeats Lawsuit

The legal dispute began in February 2025 after Kardashian accidentally shared a photo of the wrong Ivan Cantu on her Instagram Stories. She had intended to post about a Texas death row inmate with the same name while speaking out against his scheduled execution.

Her attorneys explained that Kardashian and her team had shared about 16 Instagram Stories supporting the Texas inmate during a 10-day period in February 2024, Yahoo reported.

One of those posts mistakenly used a picture of the New York-based project manager instead of the convicted prisoner. The mistake was corrected within hours, according to Kardashian's lawyers, who also said she apologized to the New York man after learning about the error.

"It was a simple mistake of using the public photo of another man with the same name," Kardashian's attorney Michael Rhodes said in an earlier statement.

He added that the image was removed "almost immediately" after the problem was discovered.

The Texas inmate Kardashian had been advocating for was later executed on Feb. 28, 2024.