Paapa Essiedu says he has received racist death threats and online abuse since being cast as Professor Severus Snape in the upcoming "Harry Potter" television series for HBO.

Speaking to The Sunday Times of London, Essiedu said messages on social media have included direct threats telling him to quit the show or be killed, which he described as disturbing to read.

He noted that the volume and tone of the posts show how intense the reaction has been to his casting, according to Variety.

Essiedu, known for roles in "I May Destroy You" and "The Lazarus Project," was announced last year as the new Snape in the decade‑long television adaptation of J.K. Rowling's books for HBO, following the portrayal made famous by the late Alan Rickman in the films.

Soon after the announcement, some fans criticized the decision and launched online campaigns objecting to the change, while others defended him and urged viewers to judge his performance.

In recent interviews, Essiedu said many of the threats and insults are explicitly racist and appear in the comments whenever he looks at Instagram. He added that while he does not currently believe he is in physical danger, no one should have to face such messages simply for doing their job on a TV series, E! News reported.

The new "Harry Potter" series is planned as a long-running production, with each season expected to cover one of Rowling's seven novels and to introduce a completely new cast in every main role.

The project is being positioned as a flagship show for HBO's streaming platform, with a budget aimed at matching or exceeding other major fantasy franchises and with creative oversight intended to keep closely to the books.

Author J.K. Rowling is attached to the series as an executive producer and has said she worked closely with the writers on early scripts, while HBO executives have reaffirmed her ongoing creative involvement.

Rowling has visited the set during filming and has publicly praised the first episodes, describing them as faithful adaptations that left her very pleased with the direction of the show, as per Deadline.