"Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" has released its first teaser for the upcoming HBO original series, confirming that the eight-episode season will premiere on Christmas Day 2026 on HBO and HBO Max.

The series adapts J.K. Rowling's first Harry Potter novel and is officially titled "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," signaling a book-accurate approach. The project features a new cast in the lead roles and is presented as a new television take on the story. It is planned as a major long-form franchise for the platform.

The newly released teaser offers the first substantial footage from the production, including glimpses of Hogwarts, the Hogwarts Express, and early scenes from Harry's first year, according to Deadline.

It also confirms that the first season will cover the events of the "Philosopher's Stone" across eight episodes, allowing more time for storylines that were shortened or omitted in the original films. Classic moments from the book, such as life at Privet Drive and classroom sequences at Hogwarts, are included in the footage.

HBO has set the global premiere for Christmas Day 2026, with the series airing on HBO and streaming on HBO Max in markets where the platform is available, Media Play News reported.

The teaser also highlights the new young cast, led by Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alistair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Brief shots show the trio in Hogwarts robes alongside teachers and fellow students in the castle corridors and Great Hall. Viewers also get early peeks at several supporting characters and key settings.

Production on the series has been underway at Leavesden Studios since mid-2025, following a lengthy casting and development period that began in 2023.

The show is planned as the first chapter in a multi-season adaptation of all seven books, though HBO has not confirmed how future seasons will be scheduled. Further marketing materials, including full trailers and extended cast information, are expected to roll out closer to the Christmas 2026 launch, as per Today.