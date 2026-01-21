Timothy Busfield, the Emmy-winning actor known for The West Wing and Thirtysomething, was released from a New Mexico jail on his own recognizance on Tuesday while awaiting trial on child sex abuse charges. The 68-year-old actor appeared in court after turning himself in last week, five days following the issuance of an arrest warrant

Prosecutors presented a new allegation suggesting that one of the victims believed his parents were aware of the abuse. As reported by NBC New York, a representative speaking in court, the minor "even disclosed in therapy that he was mad at his dad because he thought he knew that it was going on because he had the iPad or these links to watch his children."

The representative clarified that the disclosures occurred during therapy sessions with neutral parties rather than directly to the parents. She explained, "It was during therapy, not the parents, to a neutral party," per The Sun.

The court was also told that the children were subsequently examined by a doctor at Journey Pediatrics, who reported concerns to the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department. "The mother did not call CYFD," the representative added.

Prosecutors argued that delayed disclosure is common in such cases. "In this case, about 80% of children delay disclosure," the representative told the judge, noting that forensic interviews indicated the boys expressed fear and described being mistreated by others.

The charges against Busfield include one count of child abuse and two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor. According to the criminal complaint, the alleged incidents occurred on the set of The Cleaning Lady, a Fox series in which Busfield acted and directed. Parents of two boys reported that Busfield allegedly touched their children's intimate parts on multiple occasions.

An arrest warrant issued after a 2024 investigation stated that Busfield had allegedly asked the children to call him "Uncle Tim" and was accused of tickling their stomachs and legs. Court documents indicate that one victim claimed the alleged abuse began at age seven.

Busfield's attorney has denied the allegations, asserting that his client intends "to clear his name and reputation."

Busfield's wife, actress Melissa Gilbert, submitted a letter to the court in his defense. She wrote, "He has the strongest moral compass of any human I have ever known. He has dedicated his spiritual self to always being of service to others. He starts every day with kindness and compassion." She concluded, "Please, please, take care of my sweet husband. I am relying on you to protect him for me."

The judge's decision allows Busfield to return home to New York under supervision while his case proceeds, marking the next step in a high-profile legal matter with serious allegations.