Prince William reportedly contacted his uncle Prince Andrew after the disgraced royal was stripped of his titles, offering a rare moment of support during a difficult time, according to a new report.

In the book "Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. The Inside Story," author Robert Hardman claims William called Andrew to "offer condolences" on the night he lost his royal status.

The gesture stood out, as Andrew was said to be "very touched" and surprised that William was "one of the few people" who reached out to him, People reported.

Kensington Palace has not commented on the claim.

Andrew's fall from grace intensified in October 2025 when King Charles III removed his brother's royal titles amid growing scrutiny over his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The controversy deepened with new documents and public attention surrounding the case.

Months later, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office related to allegations he shared confidential trade information with Epstein during his time as a UK trade envoy. He was released after questioning and remains under investigation.

Prince William ‘offered condolences’ to disgraced uncle ex-Prince Andrew after titles stripped The former prince was stripped of his titles and evicted from his Royal Lodge home in October 2025. https://t.co/nDkEOHUApA pic.twitter.com/Ox9cA5NqxL — UnfilteredAmerica (@NahBabyNahNah) April 9, 2026

Prince William Stands Firm on Accountability

Despite the reported phone call, William has long been seen as one of the strongest voices within the royal family pushing for accountability. After new Epstein-related files were released earlier this year, William and his wife, Kate Middleton, publicly expressed concern and emphasized their support for victims.

According to PageSix, a spokesperson said their "thoughts remain focused on the victims."

William's stance is not new. Reports suggest he has wanted Andrew removed from royal duties since 2019, following the duke's controversial BBC interview where he defended his relationship with Epstein. Royal commentators say that moment marked a turning point.

One royal author noted that William believed Andrew's actions had crossed a "red line," particularly because of his refusal to acknowledge the harm caused to victims.

Another source claimed William even urged both his father and his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, to take decisive action at the time.

There have also been past tensions between William and Andrew on a personal level. Reports suggest William held a long-standing grudge over how Andrew treated Kate when she first joined the royal family.