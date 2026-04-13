Lisa Hochstein, one of the stars of The Real Housewives of Miami, and her ex-boyfriend Jody Glidden are facing criminal charges in Miami-Dade County tied to allegations that they intercepted communications involving Lisa's ex-husband, plastic surgeon Leonard "Lenny" Hochstein, according to court records and local reports published Monday.

The case appears to stem from a March 19 filing in Miami-Dade. According to the court records cited by NBC6, Hochstein, 43, and Glidden, 52, were each charged with one count of interception of wire, oral, or electronic communications. The records say the pair allegedly "unlawfully and intentionally" intercepted, attempted to intercept, or sought to have another person intercept oral statements made by Lenny Hochstein and the people he was speaking with. The alleged conduct is listed as taking place between March 12 and March 31, 2023.

The filing adds a new criminal dimension to the long-running and often bitter fallout from Lisa and Lenny Hochstein's divorce, which has played out in both court filings and the public eye. Local 10 reported that Glidden was taken into custody Saturday and later no longer appeared in the county's online jail database. NBC6, citing the same records, reported that Glidden had been booked into a Miami-Dade jail and then released. That outlet also said there were no arrest records for Lisa Hochstein.

Details remain limited because the arrest forms were under seal, NBC6 reported. Local 10 also said the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office told the station that the warrant is currently under seal, leaving many questions unanswered about how prosecutors say the alleged interception occurred and what evidence supports the charge.

Still, the accusation echoes a claim that surfaced publicly during the couple's divorce battle in 2023. At the time, Page Six reported that Lenny Hochstein accused his estranged wife of placing a "listening device" in his car to monitor his calls. Lisa Hochstein denied that allegation, telling the outlet there was "no truth" to it.

By Monday afternoon, defense attorneys for Hochstein and Glidden had pushed back on the criminal case. In a joint statement to Local 10, attorney Jayne Weintraub, representing Hochstein, and attorneys Howard Srebnick and Frank Gaviria, representing Glidden, said, "This matter is part of a contentious divorce proceeding and does not belong in criminal court."