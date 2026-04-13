The family of Ashlee Jenae is calling for answers following her sudden death during a celebratory trip overseas, describing the circumstances as "suspicious" and urging authorities to provide clarity.

According to Yahoo! Entertainment, Jenae, whose real name was Ashly Robinson, died earlier this month while vacationing in Zanzibar with her fiancé. The trip, which included her 31st birthday celebration and a recent engagement, had been documented on social media and appeared to mark a milestone moment in her life.

Jenae had been staying at a luxury villa when the incident occurred. Family members reported that authorities discovered her unresponsive and later pronounced her dead at a local hospital, prompting an active investigation into the cause.

In a statement released by her family, they described the emotional shift from celebration to tragedy. "But just days later, that dream turned into our family's worst nightmare," they wrote.

The statement detailed the events surrounding her death and the response that followed. In further remarks, the family said, "Ashly was found unconscious in her villa and was rushed to a local hospital, where her death was confirmed hours later."

Authorities in Zanzibar have since opened an investigation, though details surrounding the case remain limited. The family indicated they are cooperating with officials while seeking more information about what happened.

Per TMZ, in additional comments, they addressed the ongoing inquiry and their concerns. "At this time there is an active investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ashly's suspicious passing. Although we have many questions, we are placing our trust in the officials in Zanzibar and are working closely with them as we seek clarity and answers."

Jenae's death comes just days after she shared moments from her trip online, including a video of her fiancé proposing during a safari. The engagement and birthday celebrations had been widely viewed by her followers, who have since expressed shock and grief.

Her final social media post, shared on April 5, showed her celebrating her birthday in a scenic setting. In the caption, she reflected on her life at the time. "Chapter 31 and I'm exactly where I need to be."

The sudden loss has drawn attention not only from fans but also from broader online communities, where questions continue to circulate about the circumstances leading to her death. Fans have inundated her social media handles with praise for her content and personality.

In the meantime, her family members have been insisting on transparency and accountability, hoping to get clarity about what happened leading to her death.