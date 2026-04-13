There are fresh speculations concerning possible connections between Melania Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, following the public response of a person known for introducing Melania to Donald Trump, dismissing allegations regarding Melania's connections to the infamous financier.

This is Paolo Zampolli, a modeling agent who once introduced the First Lady to Donald Trump in 1998. The allegations concerning Melania's association with Jeffrey Epstein arise due to connections between the financier and several important people in their social circle. Zampolli has confirmed his professional connection to Epstein in the past while denying that they were close friends.

According to The Daily Beast, Zampolli described his connection to Epstein as limited and business-related, stemming from the latter's ties to the fashion industry. In comments addressing that association, he explained his position.

In remarks given during an interview, Zampolli said, "For me, Jeffrey Epstein was a financial partner of Victoria's Secret. I had to deal with him."

He further clarified the nature of their interactions, emphasizing the distance between the two. In additional comments, he said, "We never get along, thank God. But I had to have a very cordial relationship."

Zampolli also reiterated that he, not Epstein, introduced Melania to Donald Trump during a New York Fashion Week event. In recounting that moment, he described the introduction in simple terms. "I said: 'Melania meet Donald, Donald meet Melania,' and then I left the table because I had 300 guests."

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, the renewed attention comes as Melania Trump recently denied any meaningful ties to Epstein, pushing back against speculation fueled by newly released documents. Zampolli echoed that stance, offering to testify publicly if necessary.

He made a statement indicating his intention to deal with the issue, saying, "Even without an attorney, I'm volunteering to go to Congress to testify about this, because we have seen enough nonsense."

The issue further escalated when the social media posts by Amanda Ungaro, Zampolli's ex-partner, came into light, implying that she was planning on disclosing something secret in this regard. Although there is no clarity regarding the authenticity and intentions behind these posts, the posts have generated further controversy.

Zampolli responded forcefully to those claims, sharply criticizing his ex-partner. In comments addressing the dispute, he said, "My ex is a criminal and a psychopath. She was arrested. She was illegal."

He continued by dismissing any suggestion that Ungaro had meaningful ties to Melania Trump. In further remarks, he said, "But for her to now try to get the fame and go after our marvelous first lady of the United States of America? I don't even think the first lady ever spoke to her in maybe 10 years, maximum 13 years. It's mind-boggling."

When asked whether the situation influenced Melania Trump's recent public denial, Zampolli rejected the idea outright. In his response, he said, "She is the first lady of the United States. Do you think she cares about my ex?"

The episode highlights the continuing fallout from Epstein-related disclosures, with new claims and denials surfacing as public figures respond to renewed scrutiny.