Production on the upcoming "Tomb Raider" series is officially back on track after a short stop caused by an injury to its lead star, Sophie Turner.

According to reports, filming had paused for a couple of weeks after Turner suffered an undisclosed injury.

According to TMZ , the actress, who plays iconic adventurer Lara Croft, was sidelined during that time, forcing production to temporarily shut down. However, sources say filming has now resumed, and the delay is not expected to affect the overall production schedule.

Despite the setback, the pause appears to have been handled smoothly. Crew members were reportedly still paid while work was halted, helping maintain stability behind the scenes. Now that Turner has recovered, the team has returned to filming without major disruption.

Turner has been deeply involved in preparing for the physically demanding role. She previously shared that she trained intensely for months, working long hours to build strength and stamina.

"We've been doing eight hours a day, five days a week," she said, describing the effort needed to transform into the action-ready Lara Croft.

Sophie Turner Embraces New Challenge

The actress also revealed that the training process wasn't easy. She discovered she had an ongoing back issue while preparing, which added another layer of challenge. Even so, she embraced the role, noting that it was a big change from her earlier work.

Fans may remember Turner from "Game of Thrones," where she played Sansa Stark. Reflecting on that role, she said it didn't fully prepare her for the action-heavy demands of "Tomb Raider."

"I was the one that got beat up, not the one doing the beating," she said, adding that learning to fight on screen has been a new and exciting experience, Entertainment Now reported.

The series, produced by Amazon MGM Studios, is based on the long-running "Tomb Raider" franchise. The story follows Lara Croft, a skilled archaeologist and adventurer known for exploring dangerous locations around the world.

Joining Turner in the cast are Jason Isaacs and Sigourney Weaver, among others. The project is led by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who serves as creator, writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner.