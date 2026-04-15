Reality television matriarch Kris Jenner is reportedly frustrated over concerns that her high-cost cosmetic surgery results are not holding up as expected, according to insider claims.

Jenner, known primarily for her part in the Kardashian-Jenner business empire, was rumored to have undergone a $300,000 face-lift before her upcoming public events in Paris for the year 2025. The treatment has recently received much discussion as speculations arise regarding its lasting power.

According to RadarOnline, sources close to Jenner claim she is unhappy with the results and is considering further adjustments to maintain her appearance.

A source described the situation as increasingly tense for the celebrity figure.

"Kris Jenner's facelift is already slipping. She is not happy with the results and is desperate to get a revision - she feels it has not held the way she expected."

The same insider suggested Jenner has been monitoring comparisons with other celebrities who have undergone similar procedures.

Another statement attributed to the source highlighted her reaction to public comparisons.

"Kris is mad as hell that Denise Richards and Lori Loughlin both look so good, and she feels hers is already fading in comparison."

Read more: Kris Jenner Alleges Longstanding Harassment Campaign by Ray J Against Kim Kardashian

The claims come as cosmetic surgery remains a frequent topic of public discussion surrounding Jenner and her family, who have long been associated with beauty standards and image transformation in Hollywood.

There have also been reports stating that the appearance of Jenner has raised controversy among the medical fraternity and other internet users, with some suggesting whether her look is due to surgery or photo editing.

It can be said that this controversy has helped raise curiosity among people regarding celebrities getting their bodies operated on for beautification and maintaining youth.

Industry experts suggest that Jenner has been very vocal about her history of undergoing surgeries, with some previous facelifts and other cosmetic interventions, but there has been no reaction from her regarding the latest speculations made.

The Jenners' Efforts To Regain Kylie Cosmetics

In separate news, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner are reportedly exploring ways to regain control of Kylie Cosmetics, including pitching Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to potentially buy out Coty's controlling stake, according to Page Six.

The Jenners are reportedly dissatisfied with how Coty has managed Kylie Cosmetics since acquiring a 51% stake for $600 million in 2019, with sources saying the brand "has not been handled right." They are also said to have previously discussed buying back the company outright, though valuation disagreements have stalled progress.

Coty has made several investments in the Kardashian-Jenner beauty empire, including a 20% stake in Kim Kardashian's beauty brand in 2020, later sold back to SKIMS at a reported loss in 2025.

The latest reported push reflects ongoing efforts by the family to reclaim greater control over their beauty business portfolio.