Bryon Noem, the husband of former South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, is facing allegations that his personal spending tied to fetish models contributed to significant financial strain on the couple. The couple's multimillion-dollar loans, along with payments to adult content creators and dominatrix figures, form the basis of the claims.

Radar Online reported that several fetish models have claimed Bryon Noem spent tens of thousands of dollars on their services, describing a pattern of high-cost interactions linked to what they called a "bimbofication" fetish.

The allegations have not been independently verified by authorities, and Noem has not publicly responded to the claims as of publication, and remain part of ongoing media-driven allegations circulating online.

According to financial disclosures reviewed by The Daily Mail, the couple took out six loans totaling $2.6 million between 2020 and 2022, including a $1 million mortgage secured at 4.59 percent. Kristi Noem reported income from her tenure as governor and later federal role, while Bryon Noem reportedly earned more than $1.1 million through his insurance business.

The publication noted that, despite high reported incomes, the filings suggest significant outgoing expenses and debt accumulation during the same period.

READ MORE: Kristi Noem's Husband's Leaked DMs to Fetish Model Reveals Lavish Spending Spree on 'Bigger Boobs' and Pink Thongs

Bryon Noem's Alleged Paid Fetish Models for "Bimbofication"

Nicole Raccagno is identified by the source as the first model to publicly raise claims about Noem's alleged fetish-related spending, described as receiving substantial payments tied to private content and appearances. She detailed how payments were structured around ongoing interactions and explicit financial arrangements connected to her content.

"He would never say no to me. He had to pay for my fillers, my Botox. Whenever I was not looking like a hot bimbo, he would give me money," the Las Vegas-based model boasted.

Shy Sotomayor, also known as Raelynn Riley, alleged she had long-term contact with Bryon Noem beginning in 2016, according to The Daily Mail. She claimed he spent thousands on messaging sessions and discussions about personal and gender-related fantasies, and that he ultimately canceled an in-person meeting that would have cost significantly more.

The allegations remain unverified and are based on statements from individuals as noted by the outlets. Neither Bryon Noem nor Kristi Noem has publicly confirmed the claims. The reports have prompted renewed online scrutiny of the couple's finances and personal spending habits.

READ MORE: Trump Reacts to Kristi Noem's Cross-Dressing Husband Scandal as Leaked 'Bimbo Pics' Spark Blackmail Fears at DHS