The Department of Homeland Security faced internal turmoil during the overlapping tenures of former South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and political operative Corey Lewandowski, according to multiple media reports.

The accounts describe heightened tension among staff, abrupt personnel decisions, and controversy surrounding leadership style and internal access to sensitive information. Noem and Lewandowski have publicly responded to some, but not all, allegations detailed in recent reporting.

RadarOnline reported that Lewandowski's presence inside the department created what sources described as a "reign of terror" among employees. The report described staff reactions using the following term: "terrified." The report included examples of employees leaving notes such as the following. "In a meeting. In the restroom."

According to The New York Times, Lewandowski made his presence known throughout DHS corridors, including behavior described as methodical and disruptive. A source characterization in the report referred to internal conditions as a "reign of terror."

The report also included an assessment of his management style, described as "tightly controlled department operations, building a reputation for abruptly firing staff and instilling fear among fellow Trump aides."

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The publication also reported concerns about Lewandowski's demeanor in the workplace. A former account described his behavior in a brief characterization as having a "quick temper."

It described additional controversy involving Noem's public messaging and internal reactions. A former official referred to her widely used nickname in this statement, "ICE Barbie." The report also included concerns about perceived operational signals in this account, "push the limits."

A former associate counsel at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services described a contentious public event during Noem's tenure. The report included this reaction to the atmosphere of the meeting. "It felt like a South Park moment."

President Donald Trump later addressed leadership changes involving Noem. A statement attributed to Trump summarized his view of her service as having "served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results."

Separately, Trump disputed authorization for a costly advertising campaign, stating in the report that he "never knew anything" about the ad. A source quoted in the reporting described Trump's reaction in informal terms as "not a happy camper."

Additional reporting from the same source detailed public backlash over a multimillion-dollar advertising campaign associated with Noem's tenure, including criticism of spending priorities and messaging strategy.

The report also pointed out that the conflicts between insiders intensified when decisions made by leaders and the availability of classified information began to become sources of conflict.

Following the personnel shakeup, both Noem and Lewandowski were reported to have left their roles, marking the end of a brief but highly scrutinized period inside the Department of Homeland Security. Oversight officials and former employees disputed management accounts.

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