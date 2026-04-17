The latest attempt by Josh Duggar to appeal his federal conviction has hit a significant procedural obstacle, with a court now reviewing whether his filing was submitted on time.

According to reporting from Perez Hilton, Duggar, who is serving a 151-month sentence following his 2021 conviction on charges involving the receipt and possession of illegal material depicting minors, appeared virtually in federal court as part of his ongoing effort to challenge the ruling.

Duggar's appeal marks his most recent effort to overturn or obtain a new trial after previous attempts failed. During the hearing, Duggar presented multiple arguments seeking to challenge the validity of his conviction. He outlined his claims regarding his legal defense strategy.

Among his filings, Duggar argued that his prior legal counsel failed to question a key individual with access to the computer where the illicit material was allegedly discovered. He also alleged misconduct by Department of Justice experts, claiming one witness lied under oath and another introduced prejudicial information that influenced the jury.

Additional claims focused on trial fairness and prior public disclosures. He challenged the impact of external information on the jury, especially on the release of a past police report involving allegations that he molested four of his sisters.

However, the court did not immediately address the substance of those arguments. Instead, attention shifted to a more procedural issue: whether Duggar's appeal was filed within the required deadline.

As per Parade, prosecutors have raised concerns over the timing of the submission, arguing that records do not support Duggar's claim that the filing was mailed on June 24, the final eligible day to submit his appeal following the Supreme Court's denial of his previous petition.

Duggar and his attorney maintain that the filing was sent on time. They defended the timeline of submission in court proceedings.

Prison mail logs, however, appear to complicate that claim. Records reportedly show only two pieces of outgoing mail that day, neither attributed to Duggar, raising questions about whether procedural requirements were met.

The judge has indicated that the court will not evaluate the substance of Duggar's appeal until the mailing issue is resolved. If the filing is ultimately deemed late, his arguments regarding witnesses, evidence handling, and trial fairness may not be considered at all.

The procedural dispute effectively places Duggar's appeal in limbo as his legal options continue to narrow. His original conviction was based on evidence presented by prosecutors that included graphic material involving minors, which led a jury to find him guilty before his sentencing the following year.

Court officials have not yet issued a final ruling on whether the appeal will proceed.