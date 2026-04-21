Lola Sheen is remembering Patrick Muldoon with a heartfelt message, sharing a touching memory about the late actor and his close connection to her family, especially her mother, Denise Richards.

In an emotional Instagram post shared Monday, Sheen, 20, reflected on Muldoon's lasting presence in her life after news of his sudden death at age 57 from a heart attack.

According to PageSix, she described him as someone who felt like a permanent part of their family growing up.

"I thought you were the one that was supposed be in our lives forever," she wrote, adding, "When I think of my childhood I think of you."

Sheen's message offered a glimpse into their bond, recalling how Muldoon brought joy into everyday moments. One memory stood out clearly to her—he once made her laugh endlessly by singing a song with her name during a family trip.

"You wouldn't stop singing that 'Lola' song to me and made me laugh so hard," she shared, noting that the memory now carries even more meaning.

Lola Sheen says she ‘begged’ mom Denise Richards to ‘end up’ with ex Patrick Muldoon in touching tribute to late actor https://t.co/K3xmpo8lg4 pic.twitter.com/div7BXrXFZ — New York Post (@nypost) April 20, 2026

Lola Sheen: Patrick Muldoon Was "Huge Part" of Family

Muldoon, known for his roles in "Days of Our Lives" and "Melrose Place," had a long history with Richards. The two dated in the late 1990s after meeting on the set of "Starship Troopers" but remained close friends even after their relationship ended.

According to Sheen, that friendship stayed strong over the years and became a key part of their family life. In her tribute, Sheen also highlighted how much Muldoon meant to her mother.

"Thank you for being the best friend to her," she wrote, adding that he had a special ability to make Richards laugh and forget about life's struggles, DailyMail reported. She described their bond as "so special" and something she felt lucky to witness firsthand.

Sheen revealed that as a child, she often hoped her mother and Muldoon would reunite romantically.

"I always begged my mom... that you guys would end up back together," she shared, before adding that their lasting friendship may have been even more meaningful.

Muldoon's passing has clearly left a deep impact on the family. Sheen said life will not feel the same without him, but she expressed gratitude for the memories they shared.