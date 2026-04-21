Nearly three decades after her affair with former President Bill Clinton made headlines worldwide, Monica Lewinsky revealed surprising and candid details during an upcoming episode of the "Reclaiming" podcast with Lena Dunham.

According to RadarOnline, the episode, set to release April 21, saw Lewinsky laugh through a series of explicit and personal moments as the conversation took a raunchy turn.

Dunham initiated the exchange by joking about Lewinsky's younger self, saying, "If people knew who I was blowing when I was 21. Do you know? I mean, it's so dark."

Lewinsky responded by referencing Dunham's new book "Famesick", where their stories intersect.

Lewinsky began, "So, well, you talk about it in the book, right? I mean, I have it finished, but I am, I'm –" before Dunham confirmed, "Yes. You're in there." Lewinsky replied with a laugh, "I'm in there."

The playful banter continued as Dunham referred to herself in "Famesick" as a "blow--- queen." Lewinsky immediately picked up on the joke, saying, "Yes, I know. I was like, that's what I thought," gesturing between them.

Dunham praised Lewinsky by adding, "I love to meet a fellow blow--- queen. And I never dreamed that I would meet. The best. The best."

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Lewinsky modestly deflected the praise: "I'm really not the best. I'm not gonna let my parents listen to this episode," to which Dunham insisted, "The best and the brightest." Lewinsky maintained, "I'm really not."

Beyond the humor and NSFW revelations, the episode touches on serious themes including fame, public scrutiny, and reshaping one's narrative after public humiliation. Lewinsky has spent years reclaiming her story following the Clinton–Lewinsky scandal and has become a prominent voice in conversations about shame and media scrutiny.

Lewinsky told The Times in January that at the height of the scandal she contemplated suicide because "the public humiliation was excruciating; life was almost unbearable." She discussed efforts to reframe how the scandal is remembered, noting there have been attempts "to rebrand the whole narrative as 'the Clinton scandal' or 'the Clinton impeachment' or other taglines more in keeping with the original power dynamic."

Now 52, Lewinsky has adopted her own shorthand for that chapter in her life: simply "98." She explained, "I'm sure a psychologist could tell us what it means to label something and put it into a container."

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