Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles has publicly asked her fans to respect her privacy after revealing that their constant presence sometimes causes her anxiety. The 29-year-old athlete made the plea through a social media post ahead of her attendance at the 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid.

As per Daily Mail, Biles, a seven-time Olympic gold medalist, wrote on Instagram Sunday "okay I realllilly (sic) love how passionate and dedicated y'all are, BUT I have to be honest. It really makes me anxious when you stand outside of the hotel all day. Can we please please please love from afar & respect privacy xx."

She also added a lighter note, "I would love to take pics while I'm out & about though," alongside a photo of a cocktail at a restaurant, according to People magazine.

The gymnast traveled to Spain for the annual Laureus event, which honors outstanding achievements in sports worldwide. Biles attended not as an award recipient this year but as an ambassador. She is a four-time Laureus Sportswoman of the Year, most recently winning after her success at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

At the ceremony held at Madrid's Cibeles Palace, Biles captivated attendees wearing a gold, one-shoulder taffeta minidress with feathered accents and a dramatic train, designed by Vietnamese designer Cong Tri. The gown is estimated to be worth $11,000.

Biles also presented the Lifetime Award to Romanian gymnastics legend Nadia Comaneci, who famously scored the first perfect 10.0 in Olympic history during the 1976 Montreal Games.

Regarding her new role as Laureus ambassador, Biles shared earlier this year:

"Laureus has played a meaningful role in my journey for many years, and I am incredibly proud to have been honored four times as Laureus Sportswoman of the Year, including at last year's Awards in Madrid, which was an unforgettable night for me."

She continued, "I've seen that power in action – how sport can open doors, build confidence and help young people feel seen and supported. The opportunity to visit the girls in Milan was a reminder of why this work matters so much: their energy, their determination, their joy."

Despite her global fame and success, Biles's candid message highlights the personal challenges that come with public attention and fan adoration.

Simone Biles Opens New Restaurant

In separate news, E! News reported that Simone Biles recently celebrated the opening of her new restaurant, Taste of Gold, at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. The Olympic gold medalist shared the exciting news on Instagram alongside her husband, Jonathan Owens, noting that having her own restaurant was a childhood dream come true.

The café features Olympic-themed décor and a menu with Tex-Mex and sandwiches. Simone's new venture adds to her growing list of accomplishments, alongside Jonathan's recent contract with the Indianapolis Colts.