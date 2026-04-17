Rapper Azealia Banks has made explosive claims about comedian Dave Chappelle, alleging he exhibited inappropriate behavior toward transgender women during a night out in New York City.

The comments surfaced on social media platform X, where Banks responded to ongoing criticism of Chappelle's remarks about the transgender community and broader political commentary surrounding his comedy specials.

Banks shared her thoughts on a post discussing Chappelle's comprehension of his content's interpretation in public discourse. She directly addressed her stance on the comedian's behavior."Tbh Dave Chappelle IS genuinely a tranny chaser," she wrote.

Tbh Dave Chappelle IS geniunely a tranny chaser. He was sweating my two trans friends for like 4 hours after the box in NYC the bartender actually had to come and ask us to leave https://t.co/tX1k8ZTmE3 — AZEALIA BANKS (@iiwasinthee212) April 15, 2026

She further alleged that the comedian showed interest in her friends during a night out in New York, escalating tensions during the outing. Banks provided additional context about the alleged incident, saying that "he showed interest in her trans friends during a night out in New York City."

Banks also claimed the situation became disruptive enough that venue staff intervened.

Read more: Azealia Banks Alleges Years of Unsolicited Nudes From Conor McGregor

In a follow-up exchange with users online, Banks appeared to stand by her comments while acknowledging Chappelle's public stature. She addressed a separate accusation involving a past encounter with the comedian nicknamed "Black legend."

Chappelle has long been a polarizing figure in entertainment due to his comedy routines addressing gender identity and transgender issues, particularly in his Netflix specials "Sticks & Stones" and "The Closer," both of which drew widespread criticism and sparked industry-wide debate.

HotNewHipHop's reporting pointed out that the comedian has faced backlash for statements considered attacks on the transgender population and for voicing opposition to certain transphobic legislation.

This controversy added to the existing discussion about the controversial nature of the comedian's career and personal life, which seems to continue to polarize people.

As of now, the comedian has not responded to Banks' accusations. People reignited the discussion about Banks' statements, taking stances on various related issues.

Separately, US rapper Azealia Banks has sparked surprise political attention after publicly praising UK Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, calling her "f****** iconic" in a series of viral posts, according to reporting from Express.

Banks also criticized Nigel Farage, describing him as a "goofball," while suggesting Badenoch shows "clarity and adaptability" and could be trusted in matters of national security, including tensions involving Russia. She further claimed Badenoch has leadership qualities strong enough to "go to war with Putin and win."

The rapper's posts quickly spread across social media, drawing mixed reactions from users and adding another unexpected celebrity voice to UK political discourse.