Comedian Dave Chappelle has revealed a tense encounter with Rep. Lauren Boebert following a viral 2023 photo that sparked controversy online.

Speaking in a recent interview, Chappelle said he confronted Boebert during a live show in Washington, D.C., after she posted a selfie with him and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna. The image, taken at the Capitol, quickly gained attention because of Boebert's caption referencing gender, which many critics viewed as divisive.

Chappelle explained that he had visited Capitol Hill in November 2023 to talk with lawmakers before performing at a nearby arena. During that visit, he took photos with several officials from both political parties. He said he didn't screen who asked for pictures and simply went along with the moment.

"This is before I learned the phrase, 'I respectfully decline,'" Chappelle said, noting he had already posed for dozens of photos when Boebert approached him, People reported.

According to Chappelle, the situation changed once the photo was shared publicly. He said the caption attached to the image frustrated him, especially because it tied his comedy to political messaging around transgender issues.

"I did resent that the Republican Party ran on transgender jokes," Chappelle said. "I felt like they were doing a weaponized version of what I was doing. That's not what I was doing."

Dave Chappelle calls out Lauren Boebert for exploiting his good faith for political gain.



It started when Chappelle was on Capitol Hill, and Boebert asked to take a picture with him.



Boebert “instantly” used that picture for something Chappelle says you “should never do to a… https://t.co/QpIXvwKzTV pic.twitter.com/lvwPFYw1dg — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 15, 2026

Dave Chappelle Criticizes Caption of Viral Capitol Photo

The comedian stressed that his work, including his 2021 Netflix special "The Closer," had already faced heavy public debate. He believes the reaction to his jokes was amplified by media coverage and political use.

"That's a tough one for me," he said when asked about criticism of his material. "I feel like the way they were reporting on that show was rage baiting, to some degree."

According to Yahoo, Chappelle said Boebert posted the photo just before he went on stage that night, which made the situation feel more immediate and personal. He responded during his performance, addressing the issue directly in front of the audience.

"So I got to the arena, and I lit her ass up for doing that," he said. "She should never do that to a person like me."

Despite the heated moment, Chappelle made it clear that his main concern was being pulled into political narratives he did not intend to support. "You do whatever it is you do," he added, "but don't — get me out of the splash zone."

A spokesperson for Boebert has not publicly responded to Chappelle's remarks.