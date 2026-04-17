Actress Christina Applegate has reportedly been hospitalized in Los Angeles, just weeks after releasing her memoir, as she continues to face health challenges linked to multiple sclerosis (MS).

According to reports published on April 16, the 54-year-old star was admitted to a hospital in late March. The exact reason for her hospitalization has not been confirmed, and it remains unclear whether it is directly related to her MS diagnosis.

Applegate's representative addressed the reports but declined to provide specific details about her condition.

"I have no comment whether she is in the hospital or what her medical treatments are," the rep said, adding that the actress "has had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about, as evidenced in her memoir and on her podcast."

According to DailyMail, the update comes shortly after the release of Applegate's memoir, where she shared personal experiences about living with MS, a chronic illness she publicly revealed in 2021. Over the years, she has spoken honestly about how the disease has affected her daily life.

Christina Applegate hospitalized amid MS battle: report https://t.co/GJTK4LEg9G pic.twitter.com/2lSS3evHh3 — New York Post (@nypost) April 17, 2026

Christina Applegate Recalls Early MS Symptoms

In past interviews, Applegate described early symptoms that disrupted her work while filming the Netflix series Dead to Me.

"I didn't know what was happening to me," she said, recalling how numbness in her feet led to balance issues and frequent falls. Eventually, she needed a wheelchair to move around the set, US Magazine reported.

More recently, she opened up about the emotional and physical toll of the illness during her podcast, where she spoke about a flare-up that left her struggling to walk.

"Like yesterday, I was walking, kind of OK... Today, I was falling over, stumbling," she shared, expressing fear about how quickly her condition can change.

Applegate has also revealed that her health journey has included multiple hospital visits over the past few years. At one point, she said she had been hospitalized more than 30 times since her diagnosis, undergoing numerous tests in search of answers.

No further updates about her hospitalization have been confirmed.