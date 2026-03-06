Christina Applegate revealed that Will Ferrell and director Adam McKay helped boost her pay on the 2004 comedy "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy" after the studio's first salary offer for her role came in far lower than expected.

Speaking during a recent appearance on "The View," Applegate said the original offer she received to play news anchor Veronica Corningstone was difficult to accept. She explained that she turned it down because she believed the pay did not reflect her value.

"When they came in with the initial offer, it was, you know, a little offensive," Applegate said. "And I said I can't. I know my worth, and I can't do that."

According to the actress, Ferrell and McKay stepped in to help solve the problem. Both men agreed to give part of their own salaries so that Applegate could join the film with better compensation.

"They wanted me bad enough, and they said, 'Well, we're gonna chip in,'" she explained. "Thank God they did because it was one of the best experiences of my entire life."

The movie later became one of the most memorable comedies of the early 2000s.

According to Variety, in the film, Ferrell plays fictional San Diego news anchor Ron Burgundy, whose newsroom is shaken when Veronica Corningstone joins the broadcast team. The cast also included Steve Carell, Paul Rudd, David Koechner, and Fred Willard.

Christina Applegate says her #Anchorman pay was "a little offensive" when "they came in with the initial offer," so Will Farrell and Adam McKay gave her money from their own salaries.



“I said I can’t. I know my worth, and I can’t do that. They wanted me bad enough, and they… pic.twitter.com/8aUg8ZuXDV — Variety (@Variety) March 5, 2026

Applegate Reflects on Learning Improvisation

For Applegate, the experience went beyond simply landing the role. She said working with the comedy team taught her new skills, especially improvisation.

"It was such a lesson," she said. "I had never done improv before. Learning from that group of dudes... that is the masterclass that people pay for."

Applegate added that the collaborative environment on set helped shape her growth as a performer. She praised McKay's creative approach and credited the cast with making the experience unforgettable.

Released in July 2004, "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy" became a box office success, earning about $90 million worldwide and building a lasting fan base.

The popularity of the film eventually led to the 2013 sequel "Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues," which reunited much of the original cast, EW reported.

Applegate has recently been discussing her career while promoting her memoir, You With the Sad Eyes.