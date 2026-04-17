Noah Wyle is sharing new details about Season 3 of "The Pitt," the HBO Max medical drama set to return in January 2027.

A Four-Month Time Jump to November

Season 3 will pick up four months after the Season 2 finale, placing the new season in November, a shorter gap than the 10-month jump between Seasons 1 and 2.

Showrunner R. Scott Gemmill confirmed the shift, saying the fall setting opens the door to cold-weather storylines. "It gives us some cold-weather scenarios, but also allows us to keep people a little longer who would normally be moving on," he told TVLine.

Wyle echoed those details at PaleyFest LA 2026, adding that a winter setting brings different types of medical cases. "In the wintertime, you get more car accidents, more black ice, more boilers exploding," he said, according to People.

Dr. Robby's Road to Recovery

Season 2 ended with Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, Wyle's character, leaving Pittsburgh on a solo motorcycle trip after battling suicidal thoughts throughout the season. A pivotal scene in the finale showed him holding an abandoned infant, Baby Jane Doe, which helped shift his mindset.

Gemmill confirmed that Robby does go on his trip, but "comes back, though not to the hospital right away." Wyle said that Season 3 will push the character to "rock bottom," describing it as part of a longer five-to-six-year health journey, "a character transitioning from a state of profound brokenness to one of wellness." He also told TVLine that Robby will return with "a sense of maturity and contrition," Deadline reported.

Cast Changes and Filming Timeline

Supriya Ganesh, who plays Dr. Samira Mohan, will not return as a series regular in Season 3. Sepideh Moafi (Dr. Al-Hashimi) and Ayesha Harris (Ellis) are both confirmed back, with Harris promoted to series regular.

Filming is set to begin in June 2026, following the same production schedule as Season 2. "The Pitt" was renewed for Season 3 in January 2026, before Season 2 even premiered. Wyle confirmed the team is already in the writers' room. "Hopefully, we get back on the air in January," he said, as per Collider.