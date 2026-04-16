Nicole Kidman drew attention at CinemaCon in Las Vegas this week after stepping onto the red carpet alongside longtime friend Sandra Bullock, with online commentators focusing less on the event itself and more on Kidman's hairstyle.

The 58-year-old Scarpetta star arrived in a black slip dress featuring sheer detailing and ruffled accents at the bust. She appeared alongside Bullock, who wore a red pantsuit left open over a black bra, drawing widespread praise for her red carpet presence.

Kidman's appearance, however, quickly became the subject of online discussion, with some viewers questioning whether her hairstyle looked natural or enhanced.

One commenter wrote, as reported by the Daily Mail, "You can see where her real hair ends just above her collarbone."

Another social media user criticized the styling, focusing on its appearance under red carpet lighting. "She doesn't look radiant. Her hair looks like she's just coming out of bed," they offered.

A third commenter added further speculation about the look. "It is a wig or at least some of it is a hair piece."

Despite the online chatter, Kidman's longtime approach to hairstyling is well known, with the actress frequently using wigs and hairpieces for both film roles and public appearances. The outlet noted that she has rarely showcased her natural hair on red carpets in recent years, instead opting for a variety of styled looks.

Kidman has previously acknowledged her preference for changing hairstyles to suit different projects and appearances. "As you know, I love changing my hair," she said.

She also addressed speculation surrounding a shorter hairstyle she debuted at a prior Met Gala appearance. "For the Met Gala, everyone was questioning if I had chopped my hair off. But no, I didn't," she added.

Bullock's appearance alongside Kidman received comparatively positive attention, with many fans highlighting her confident red carpet styling. The two actresses, known for their long-standing friendship, were photographed together throughout the CinemaCon event, which showcased upcoming film projects and studio presentations.

Recently, Nicole Kidman said she is studying to become a death doula after being deeply affected by the death of her mother in 2024. Speaking at the University of San Francisco, she said the experience shaped her interest in end-of-life care and emotional support roles.

"That's part of my expansion and one of the things I will be learning," she said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kidman said she was drawn to the idea after wishing more support had been available during her mother's final days. "I wish there was these people in the world that were there to sit impartially and just provide solace and care," she said.

It is unclear whether she plans to practice professionally or study the field for personal insight.