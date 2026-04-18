Jack Schlossberg is speaking out against a popular TV drama, saying it fails to show the real life and work of his uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr..

During an April 15 podcast interview, Schlossberg criticized the FX series for focusing too much on personal drama and not enough on his uncle's public service.

Appearing on "Next Question with Katie Couric," Schlossberg made it clear that the show, while inspired by real people, should not be taken as fact, IB Times reported.

He described it bluntly as a "stupid show," adding that it does not reflect who his family truly is.

The series, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, produced by Ryan Murphy, has gained millions of viewers since its February premiere. Still, Schlossberg said popularity does not mean accuracy.

He admitted he has not watched the full series but shared that he showed a short clip to his mother, Caroline Kennedy.

"We're just laughing so hard as if that's how my mom acts," he said, suggesting the portrayal felt unrealistic to the family.

While Calling It A "Stupid Show," Jack Schlossberg Revealed His Mom Caroline Kennedy's Surprising Reaction To "Love Story" https://t.co/TcWdYkoE0k — BuzzFeed Celeb (@BuzzFeedCeleb) April 17, 2026

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Jack Schlossberg Defends John F. Kennedy Jr.

Schlossberg's main concern is how the show presents his uncle. He stressed that John F. Kennedy Jr. was more than a public figure known for his relationships.

"My uncle John did a lot to try to advance the causes of progress in his time," he said.

According to USA Today, he added that focusing only on romance while ignoring his work "is part of the problem."

Kennedy Jr. built a career in public service before moving into media. He worked as an assistant district attorney in New York and later became a prosecutor.

In 1995, he co-founded George magazine, which aimed to make politics easier to understand and more engaging for readers. Schlossberg believes these efforts deserve more attention.

"He was a very serious person," Schlossberg said, noting that the show's storytelling misses that side of him. He also pointed out that his family should not be seen only as celebrities. "We're not just icons. These are public servants," he explained.

This is not the first time Schlossberg has criticized the series. In an earlier interview, he accused its creator of not understanding his family's history, saying the project turns a real life into entertainment without proper context.