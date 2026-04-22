Singer Josh Groban has announced that he is engaged to his longtime partner, Natalie McQueen, after three years of dating.

The couple shared the happy news on April 21 through a heartfelt Instagram post, giving fans a glimpse of their romantic proposal at Disneyland.

"MY BEST FRIEND SAID YES!!!" Groban wrote, clearly full of joy. He added, "Sharing this life with you is my happiest place... Thank you... for helping make the best day of our lives (so far) so magical."

According to EW, the post included a series of photos showing the couple celebrating the special moment, including a hug in front of a wishing well and a close-up of McQueen's engagement ring beside a cake that read "Congratulations."

The engagement quickly drew warm reactions from friends and fellow celebrities. Michael Bublé commented, "Congrats to you both.

"What awesome news." John Stamos added, "Magical CONGRATS," while Busy Philipps shared, "This is so exciting!" Their messages highlighted how loved and supported the couple is.

Josh Groban Engaged to Natalie McQueen After 3 Years of Dating https://t.co/FVHe5f4jar — E! News (@enews) April 21, 2026

Josh Groban Credits Communication in Romance

Groban, 45, and McQueen, 36, first made their relationship public on Valentine's Day in 2023. At the time, the singer described her as someone who made him "so gosh dang stupid happy."

Since then, their bond has grown steadily, with both sharing glimpses of their life together.

In a previous interview, Groban spoke about what makes their relationship work. "We really like to communicate," he said.

"We're both people pleasers and we're both introverts... so we always just want to make things great for each other." He added that they value honesty and effort in their relationship, ENews reported.

Their connection goes beyond simple compatibility. Groban has shared that they make each other laugh often and support one another through daily life.

"At the end of the day, we just love each other a lot, respect each other and try to make each day better," he said.

The Disneyland proposal added a personal and meaningful touch to their engagement story. Known as "the happiest place on Earth," it reflected the couple's joyful milestone and the start of a new chapter together.