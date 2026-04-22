Nicholas Knatchbull, the godson of King Charles III and great-grandson of Lord Louis Mountbatten, has been welcomed back to his family's Broadlands estate in Hampshire and reinstated as the heir to their £100 million (approximately $135M) fortune.

Born into one of England's most prestigious aristocratic families, Knatchbull was once expected to become the fourth Earl Mountbatten of Burma. The Broadlands estate is a Grade I-listed Palladian stately home set on 620 acres of prime farmland, as per Daily Mail.

However, his life took a turbulent turn due to years of drug addiction and scandal. Once a close childhood friend of Princes William and Harry, Knatchbull's addiction to heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, LSD, ketamine, and cannabis led to his disinheritance by his father, Norton Knatchbull, Earl Mountbatten of Burma.

A source close to the family explained the severity of his past issues, "Even in a country with a long history of debauched and outrageous aristocrats, Nicholas Knatchbull was in a class of his own for scandal. So his comeback to be restored to not just living here but being reinstated on the will is simply astonishing. He had been unmentionable here for two decades."

Knatchbull's addiction led him to live in squalid conditions away from the family estate for many years. Despite multiple rehab stints—including treatments at facilities in Arizona, Surrey, and South Africa—his recovery was slow and fraught with setbacks.

Lady Penelope Knatchbull, his mother, was a close friend of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip and helped him a lot.

"His mother particularly wanted him back and he's helping her a lot because she had been running the estate more or less on her own and it's not been easy for her," a source noted.

Nicholas Knatchbull's Redemption and Return to the Family

As reported by News Minimalist, Knatchbull has been sober for 15 years and married Ambre Pouzet, a French alternative cabaret performer, in 2021 at Broadlands. The couple now has two children. Their initial residence was a cottage adjoining the estate boundary before moving into the main house last year.

A family insider said, "It was decided to bring Nicholas back into the family because he's proved that he's a changed man. He's now married, has two children and has settled down a lot. The family feel that he's put his past behind him and that the time is right for all of them to move on."

The source added, "He's living back in the main house with his family. Nicholas has gone through a lot and it's good to see that he's got his life back on track. We are all happy for him."

Nicholas is now reportedly set to inherit the title Earl Mountbatten and the Broadlands estate after all.

Despite his aristocratic background, Nicholas pursues creative interests uncommon among peers; he produces electronic music under several stage names and hosts a podcast titled "Beeping Deeply," showcasing his broad musical knowledge. He also writes science fiction novels and creates digital art.

The Knatchbull family has endured tragedy over the years, including the assassination of Lord Louis Mountbatten by the IRA in 1979 and the death of Nicholas's younger sister Leonora from kidney cancer at age five.