Christina Applegate has spoken out after reports surfaced that she was recently hospitalized, offering a brief but reassuring update as she continues her long fight with Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

In an Instagram post shared Monday, April 20, the 54-year-old actress thanked fans for their concern while acknowledging that health challenges remain part of her daily life.

"Thank you for the outpouring of love and well-wishes," she wrote. "Health issues are a constant for me, but I'm a strong chick and I'm getting stronger and better every day."

According to US Magazine, Applegate's message comes days after reports claimed she had been admitted to the hospital in late March. While the exact reason for the reported hospitalization has not been confirmed, her team declined to comment on specific medical details.

Her representative noted that Applegate has been open in the past about her complex health journey through her memoir and podcast.

Christina Applegate is breaking her silence following reports that she was hospitalized amid her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis. The actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a health update. #THRNews pic.twitter.com/2spNbwur2b — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 20, 2026

Christina Applegate Focuses on Health

According to People, in her post, the actress shared a simple photo of a coffee mug resting on her recently released book, You With the Sad Eyes, giving fans a quiet glimpse into her current routine.

"I'm taking a moment to focus on my health," she added, "but I'll be back with more to say soon enough."

Applegate first revealed her MS diagnosis in 2021, describing it at the time as a "strange journey." The condition affects the nervous system and can lead to symptoms such as numbness, weakness, and trouble with movement.

Since then, she has stepped away from on-screen acting and shifted her focus toward sharing her experience more openly. She co-hosts the podcast "MeSsy" with Jamie Lynn Sigler, who also lives with MS.

The show recently paused briefly as both women worked on their book releases, reflecting a period of change and personal focus for Applegate.

In past interviews, she has shared that the illness brings daily challenges and has even led her to think more deeply about the future.