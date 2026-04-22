Prince William is reportedly uneasy after a photograph from 2000 showing him scrubbing a toilet on his hands and knees during a volunteer trip in Chile has resurfaced online. Insiders told the outlet that the future king is eager to have the image removed as he prepares for his eventual ascension to the throne.

Per RadarOnline, the 43-year-old heir lives with Catherine, Princess of Wales, and their three children at their Windsor residence. The photo emerged from William's gap year following his A-levels, during which he spent time with the Welsh Guards in Belize before volunteering in Tortel, a remote village in southern Chile, with Raleigh International.

In the image, William is seen wearing rubber gloves while cleaning a toilet, an act that has sparked fresh debate about the contrast between his early experiences and his current royal status.

Malcolm Sutherland, who led the expedition, recalled William's approach to the work. He said, "William coped very well, and what struck me about him was how normal he was. He said he wanted to be treated like everyone else, and he was. When you saw him cleaning the toilets, it wasn't for the cameras; he really did clean the lavatories," as reported by AOL.

Despite some admiration for William's humility, the photo's recent circulation has caused discomfort within royal circles. One source familiar with the reaction explained, "There is a growing feeling that this is the kind of image William would rather not have circulating so widely at a time when his public role is becoming more defined. It's a very human moment, but it cuts against the carefully managed image of a future monarch."

The source added, "William may well get desperate to have this image scrubbed from the Internet. It's difficult to do, but not impossible, especially with the PR and online resources at the royal family's disposal."

Another insider highlighted concerns about public perception as William moves closer to kingship. "As he moves closer to eventually becoming king, there's a heightened awareness of how he is perceived. Something like this – being photographed on his knees cleaning a toilet – risks being taken out of context and turned into something that distracts from his current responsibilities."

The resurfacing photo has also reignited conversations about the monarchy's evolving image. A palace source commented on this balance. "There's always been a balance between relatability and mystique when it comes to the royal family. Images like this highlight that tension – they show William as grounded and willing to do ordinary tasks, but they can also jar with traditional expectations of royal presentation."

One palace source said, "Experiences like William's gap year were formative for him. They show a willingness to step outside privilege and engage with the world in a meaningful way – even if, years later, those moments take on a different significance when viewed through the lens of his future role"