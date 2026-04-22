Former President George W. Bush has recently spoken candidly about his rare and highly publicized friendship with former First Lady Michelle Obama, highlighting a lighthearted moment that captured the nation's attention and underscoring the importance of civility across political divides, according to an exclusive interview.

Per Atlanta Black Star, Bush's daughter, Jenna Bush Hager, interviewed him as part of a special series featuring past presidents in anticipation of America's 250th birthday in July. During the discussion, Bush addressed his playful relationship with Michelle Obama, which has been widely noted since they were photographed sharing candy and laughter at the 2018 funeral of Senator John McCain.

George W. Bush is freshening up the story on that viral moment with Michelle Obama and it’s just as wholesome as it looked.



🎥: NBC pic.twitter.com/Yq7AquGirv — TMZ (@TMZ) April 21, 2026

Bush explained the moment that unexpectedly went viral: "I get a little antsy, as I'm sure you know, and I was sitting next to Michelle — that's who I sit next to at funerals," he told Jenna. "And I was kind of teasing her and stuff, and I slipped her an Altoid." He clarified the gesture was "not as a joke, but I thought she might want one, as reported by People."

Reflecting on the viral spread of the moment, Bush said he was unaware of what "trending" meant until his daughter informed him as he was leaving the ceremony.

"I didn't know what trending meant," he admitted with a chuckle. Bush further commented on what the public reaction revealed about the nation's political climate.

"It turns out the country is starved to see a white center-right Republican and an African American center-left Democrat having fun and being able to converse, not as political figures but as citizens," he said. "And I intend to continue and try to do that."

Mixed Reactions and Longstanding Friendship Highlighted

The remarks sparked a mix of responses online. One person wrote, "This is how both political parties should behave despite their differences. This MAGA GOP is not the Republican Party of years ago. Trump has become so evil in pinning both sides against one another. Even today he's blame the Democratic Party for everything."

Another comment read, "If we were starving then, we're famished now." A harsher opinion stated, "Trump is such a scumbag he makes people think W was normal." Others focused on the warmth between Bush and Michelle Obama. Several commenters said, "He love him some Chelle" and "You've said it all." One added, "Omg I love them."

The friendship between Bush and Michelle Obama has been visible for more than a decade. Since Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009, the pair have shared moments of affection and camaraderie at public events, including holding hands at a 2016 police memorial and sharing a hug at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Montage of Obama, Bush moments. Check out the Bushes official portraits ceremony. Susie Wiles is sitting next to Clinton. 😂 https://t.co/YdGrwyBlxW — Kelli Bruer (@KelliBruer) April 19, 2026

Fans recognize the mutual respect between them. One wrote, "She acts like she loves George Jr. he acts the same about her, like he'd protect her from harm. I love to see them together."

Jenna Bush Hager also revealed that Bush once joked with Barack Obama by asking, "How's my girlfriend?" The quip amused Michelle Obama, author of "Becoming", who has often spoken fondly about their public interactions.

🚨🚨 NEW: Barack & Michelle Obama address divorce rumors



Michelle: "It's my husband, y'all."



Barack: "She took me back! ... It was touch and go for a while."



Craig Robinson: "It's so nice to have you both in the same room together."



Michelle: "I know, because when we aren't,… pic.twitter.com/GGQyTcmS15 — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) July 17, 2025

Bush also expressed frustration over false rumors about the Obamas' marriage. When asked about rumors of marital strain, he told his daughter firmly, "'That isn't true. I know them and it isn't true.'"

The Obamas themselves have dismissed such speculation; they will celebrate their 34th wedding anniversary this October.