Zayn Malik has canceled his upcoming appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" as he focuses on medical treatment for a heart-related condition, according to a source close to the situation.

The singer was expected to appear on the late-night program this week but stepped back after doctors advised him to prioritize his recovery.

A source told People that Malik, 33, is currently receiving care from a leading heart specialist and is "still working through his health issues." The decision came after he was hospitalized last Friday, which also led to the pause of several planned promotional activities for his new music.

Malik was scheduled to promote his fifth studio album, Konnakol, along with upcoming appearances in New York City and other media events. However, his condition remains private, and no specific details about his diagnosis have been shared publicly.

According to PageSix, the singer addressed fans directly on social media shortly after news of his hospitalization.

"To my fans — thank you to all of you for your love & support now & always," he wrote. "Been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering."

He also expressed sadness about missing scheduled appearances, adding, "Heartbroken that I can't see you all this week."

Zayn Malik cancels ‘Tonight Show’ appearance to seek treatment with top heart specialist https://t.co/wO6P5x7LVz pic.twitter.com/XK5UNlIIVJ — Page Six (@PageSix) April 20, 2026

Zayn Malik Thanks Medical Team

In his message, Malik also showed gratitude toward the medical staff caring for him, THR reported.

"Thank you to the incredible hospital staff of doctors, nurses, cardiologists, management, admin and everyone who has helped along the way," he wrote. "You are all legends."

Zayn Malik had recently been active in promoting his music and preparing for a major tour set to begin later this year. He was also expected to appear at a New York record store event, which has now been removed from the schedule as he focuses on recovery.

A source said Malik's doctors recommended rest and continued monitoring before he returns to public commitments.

While fans have expressed concern, many have also sent messages of support as he takes time away from work.

Malik, who shares a young daughter with model Gigi Hadid, has faced health-related pauses before but has generally kept details of his personal medical life private.