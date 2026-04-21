Quinton Aaron is opening up about his recovery journey after suffering a spinal stroke in January that left him in a coma and on life support, sharing both hope and honesty about his healing process.

Speaking on "Good Morning America," the 41-year-old "The Blind Side" actor said doctors believe it could take months or even up to a year before he is able to walk again.

"The doctors projected that it could take months, it could take a year, or up to a year," he said. "I said, 'I don't claim that time frame. I'll be walking a lot sooner than you think.' That's just how I believe."

Aaron is currently undergoing physical therapy as part of his recovery and said he is staying focused on small daily improvements. He explained that faith and determination are helping him stay strong during a difficult time.

According to ENews, the actor also reflected on his health before the stroke, admitting he ignored warning signs from his body for years.

"I started paying attention to my body because I found out over the years it was speaking very disrespectfully to me, and I was ignoring it," he said.

Aaron previously revealed he had lost more than 200 pounds in 2025, but now says this health scare pushed him to take self-care more seriously.

‘The Blind Side’ star Quinton Aaron made shocking discovery about his wife after he suffered stroke https://t.co/kvx54MaasG pic.twitter.com/Xi2huGDohw — Page Six (@PageSix) April 20, 2026

Quinton Aaron Focuses on Recovery

His recovery has also been marked by emotional challenges outside of medicine.

During his hospitalization, Aaron learned new information about his marriage to Margarita DeLeon, which he said added confusion during an already difficult moment.

He later said that medical decisions had to be adjusted after legal issues came to light, and he admitted he wished he had done more research before the relationship.

"If I had a chance to do it over, I would have done my due diligence," Aaron said. "I would've definitely done a lot more research."

Despite setbacks, Aaron says he is focused on rebuilding his strength and learning from everything he has gone through, USA Today reported.

He shared that the experience has changed how he views both health and life, giving him a clearer sense of what matters most.

Support from family and fans has also played a major role in his recovery. Aaron said he feels grateful for another chance at life and is determined to keep moving forward, even if the journey takes time.