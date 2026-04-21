Dakota Mortensen is speaking out after weeks of public attention tied to a dispute with his ex, Taylor Frankie Paul, as a police investigation into the incident has officially closed with no charges filed.

In an Instagram post shared early Monday, Mortensen, 33, described the past few weeks as overwhelming but said the time away helped him regain focus.

"Over the past several weeks, I've taken a step back and had time away from the chaos," he wrote. "That space has been a breath of fresh air and has given me clarity."

He added that his main priority now is his young son, Ever, saying he wants to create "a stable, healthy environment" moving forward, US Magazine reported.

The case stems from an alleged February altercation between the former couple, which drew attention after a friend of Mortensen called police, claiming he had been assaulted. However, the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office later confirmed there was not enough evidence to file charges against either party.

Dakota Mortensen Breaks Silence On DV Incidents After Learning Taylor Frankie Paul Won't Face Charges -- As She Details 'Ugly Parts' Of 'Healing' https://t.co/nZG58EYZ7r ➡️ — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) April 20, 2026

Read more: Dakota Mortensen Breaks Silence After Alleged Taylor Frankie Paul Incident Halts Filming

Dakota Mortensen Reflects on 'Chaotic' Weeks

Mortensen acknowledged his role in the situation, admitting regret over how things unfolded.

"I regret not stepping away from the difficult cycle sooner. I'm not perfect, and I take accountability for my part," he said, while also expressing frustration with how the situation was portrayed publicly. According to him, the coverage did not reflect the full context or the impact on his life and his child.

The controversy also affected their professional lives. Production on "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" season five was paused following the incident, adding to the public scrutiny surrounding both individuals.

Looking ahead, Mortensen said he plans to step away from the spotlight to focus on healing and personal growth.

"I've chosen to step away from the spotlight to focus on my family, my growth, and our healing," he shared. He also hinted that he may one day use his experience to help others in similar situations.

According to Independent, despite the challenges, Mortensen ended his message on a clear note about what matters most to him now. "For now, my priority is on showing up as the best father I can be for Ever," he said.

The former couple, who share a 2-year-old son, were in an on-and-off relationship from 2022 to 2024.