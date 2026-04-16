Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could generate as much as $10 million during their current visit to Australia, with experts pointing to speaking engagements, brand deals, and exclusive events as major sources of income.

The couple's week-long tour, which began in Melbourne, is already drawing attention not just for its public appearances but also for its business potential.

According to Page Six, wealth advisor Ted Jenkin said the pair could earn millions through "audience aggregation, premium access, [and] brand leverage," estimating that "this tour could fetch $10 million or more." He added that whenever the couple steps into the spotlight, "it usually follows with a flowing cash register."

According to estimates, around $2 million could come from speaking appearances, while sponsorships and brand partnerships may bring in about $3.5 million. Another $4.5 million is expected from media exposure and content opportunities tied to the trip.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could rake in staggering payday from Australia tour after losing Netflix deal https://t.co/VUCMMsDCLo pic.twitter.com/OXSlygx6oc — New York Post (@nypost) April 15, 2026

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Balance Charity Work and Business

The tour includes visits to charities and organizations, such as hospitals and veterans groups, alongside high-profile events.

Prince Harry attended engagements connected to Invictus Australia, while Markle met with community groups supporting women. Their schedule also features a mental health event, a summit appearance, and a sailing activity in Sydney Harbour.

One of the most talked-about parts of the trip is Markle's upcoming "Girl's Weekend" wellness retreat, Yahoo reported.

The event includes a gala dinner, therapy sessions, yoga, and meditation activities. Ticket prices range from about $2,699 to over $3,000, with premium packages offering a photo opportunity with the duchess.

The couple's approach reflects a shift since stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

Former royal staff member Grant Harrold said their efforts to earn independently are expected, noting, "We live in a modern world and the family must adapt." He added that focusing on lifestyle and wellness projects may be a more favorable path compared to media tell-all projects.

Still, not everyone is convinced the trip is well-structured. Some insiders described the visit as "more like a brand tour than anything structured," with questions about its overall purpose.