A recent discussion on "The View" escalated into a tense on-air disagreement as hosts reacted to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's shifting political stance and her public break from former President Donald Trump.

According to coverage from Atlanta Black Star , the segment focused on Greene's recent criticism of Trump following his controversial social media post about Iran, which led her to call for his removal under the 25th Amendment. The debate soon shifted from politics to personal responsibility, with the hosts split on whether or not Greene was politically pardonable.

Marjorie Taylor Greene on Trump:



“I’ve always been a supporter of President Trump for the policies. But once he became President, he changed his policies. What we campaigned on was no more foreign wars. He said he was going to be the peace President… pic.twitter.com/DbdfJ2dsd6 — IT’S TIME FOR JUSTICE (@LiddleSavages) April 10, 2026

As the debate grew more heated, co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked whether the electorate could forgive Greene for her previous backing of Trump. She framed the issue as one of public trust and political consequence.

"The question is, can voters on both sides of the aisle move past this insanity and do something about what we're seeing? Can people say, 'Yes, we disagree on many things, but we agree on this, that this cannot continue,'" she said

Co-host Joy Behar expressed openness to former Trump supporters who have changed their stance. "Every day it's crazier and crazier," Behar exclaimed, "And so, I think that they are beginning to see that," she added before saying she'd welcome former Trump supporters.

However, not all panelists agreed with that position, as Sunny Hostin pushed back strongly against the idea of reconciliation without accountability. She made her position on Greene's political history explicit. "Yes! We should reject her altogether. I'm sorry, Joy," Hostin said as the audience reacted.

WFMD reported that Hostin later expanded on her argument, emphasizing her opposition to what she described as political leniency. She rejected the idea of embracing Greene despite her recent criticism of Trump.

"In terms of welcoming her with open arms like Joy wants to do with a big bear hug, I'm not going to do that," Hostin added.

The discussion became more animated as co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin aligned with Behar's more forgiving stance, prompting further disagreement from Hostin. She questioned whether Greene deserved political acceptance. "You wanna give Marjorie Taylor Greene a bear hug?"

At that point, Goldberg stepped in to de-escalate the exchange as voices overlapped on set.

She attempted to redirect the conversation toward order. "Let her tell you what she wants to do. Calm down!"

However, it did not take long for reactions to the clip to be posted on social media, as there were divided opinions from the viewers on their different perspectives on the matter. While there were those who agreed with the assertive stance of Hostin, others sided with Goldberg and his appeal for peace.

This scenario demonstrates the struggles that politicians face now that there is a divide in the political climate.