Actress Anne Hathaway is pushing back against rumors that her push for inclusivity led to job losses during the casting of The Devil Wears Prada 2, saying the reports are simply not true.

Speaking on Good Morning America on April 27, Hathaway addressed growing online claims that models were fired after she encouraged a wider range of body types to be represented in the film. The Oscar winner clarified that no one lost their role.

"It was this quick thing that happened on set, and now it's become a much bigger story," Hathaway said. "I do want to mention some misinformation getting out there right now that people were fired because of the size inclusivity, and that just didn't happen."

According to People , instead, she explained that the change actually opened more opportunities.

"Nobody lost their jobs. In fact, it created more jobs. It was just about making sure that so many different body types saw themselves in a moment in the script," she added.

Anne Hathaway has refuted a claim that models were fired from 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' over body type: 'A little misinformation,' the sequel star said. https://t.co/sMT6861tEY — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 27, 2026

Anne Hathaway Promotes Body Diversity

Hathaway, who returns as Andy Sachs in the sequel, shared that her suggestion came naturally while filming. She noticed a lack of variety in body types and raised the idea with producers. According to her, the response was quick and supportive, leading to a broader casting approach within hours.

The actress chose not to reveal too much about the scene but hinted that it ties into music featured in the film. She referenced a song by Lady Gaga and said the moment becomes more powerful with diverse representation, JustJared reported.

"Isn't it better when you see so many different types of bodies up there with that?" she said.

Hathaway has also spoken about how the sequel reflects changes in the fashion world since the original film debuted in 2006.

In recent years, the industry has made visible efforts to embrace inclusivity, something she wanted the movie to reflect. She noted that people tend to feel happier when they see themselves represented.

Her efforts have not gone unnoticed by co-stars. Meryl Streep, who reprises her role as Miranda Priestly, praised Hathaway for speaking up.

Streep recalled noticing how thin many models appeared and said Hathaway acted quickly to address it with producers, helping ensure a more balanced portrayal.